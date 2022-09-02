Camper Dies After Tree Crushes His Tent in Olympic National Park

Read it at NBC News
The National Park Service said Thursday that Thomas Bernier-Villeneuve, 34, from Canada died in Olympic National Park in Washington state after a tree fell on his tent. Bernier-Villeneuve was at a remote wilderness camp near Elk Lake. The Park Service was told Tuesday about the death but were not able to reach the site by helicopter until Wednesday. Earlier in July, a 7-year-old girl was killed in Great Smoky Mountains National Park when a red maple crashed her family’s tent in the middle of the night.