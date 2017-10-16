Trucker Pleads Guilty in Immigrant Smuggling Scheme That Killed 10

A truck driver pleaded guilty on Monday to his role in an immigrant-smuggling scheme that left 10 immigrants dead. James Bradley Jr., 61, carried 39 immigrants in his 18-wheeler truck in July. The truck’s refrigeration system was not working, causing 10 immigrants to die in the Texas heat, which reached 101 degrees that day. Bradley pleaded guilty to one conspiracy count and one count of transporting immigrants resulting in death. He faces life in prison and could have faced the death penalty had he not pleaded guilty.