Trump, 79, Posts Crazy AI Video of Him as Brilliant Athlete

President Donald Trump posted an AI video of himself and soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo playing soccer in the Oval Office.

The clip, shared to the president’s Truth Social account, features an unusually spry-looking Trump, 79, juggling a ball with Ronaldo, 40, before the pair kick it around his desk.

The AI mashup comes days after the president admitted he’d been terrible at soccer in high school.

An exceptionally nimble Trump shadows Ronaldo as they pass the ball between each other in the AI-generated video. Truth Social

In real life, Ronaldo visited the White House this week, with Trump quipping that the encounter made his teenage son, Barron, “respect him a little bit more.”

There is no indication that Trump and Ronaldo actually played soccer together, as amusing as that would have been to watch.

The Portuguese soccer great, who currently plays in Saudi Arabia, was at the White House as a guest for a glitzy dinner honoring Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Trump greets the real Ronaldo in the Oval Office. Instagram

The crown prince’s visit to the White House drew criticism for Trump’s Oval Office praise of bin Salman’s human rights record, and a startling assertion that bin Salman was unaware of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi’s brutal 2018 murder, despite a CIA assessment that he ordered the killing.

Trump’s latest AI clip came just days after he made an awkward NFL cameo in the broadcasting booth during the Washington Commanders’ 44–22 loss to the Detroit Lions. Asked about his high-school gridiron stats, he conceded he wasn’t sure he had any.

The president’s interactions with sports crowds have been rough on him, too. He was booed during that Commanders-Lions game.

Ronaldo listens as President Donald Trump speaks at a dinner with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday. Salwan Georges /The Washington Post via Getty Images

The president also faced jeers at the U.S. Open men’s tennis final in September. He again drew boos at a Yankees game days later, having faced a similar reception at the FIFA Club World Cup final in July.

However, he is apparently embracing soccer, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to be held June 11–July 19 across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Trump will be at the World Cup draw on Dec. 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., which will decide who plays who in the tournament—and also, who has won the organization’s inaugural FIFA Peace Prize.

Trump meets with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Since the start of his second term, Trump has regularly posted AI-crafted propaganda clips, some more serious than others.