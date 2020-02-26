HHS Secretary: Trump Administration Wouldn’t Support Diverting Border Wall Funds for Coronavirus Response
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday that the Trump administration would not support diverting U.S. border wall funds to fight the coronavirus. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) asked Azar during the meeting, “Would you be okay with taking funds that have been redirected for the wall and redirecting to stop the coronavirus?” Azar responded by saying, “I don’t believe the administration would be supportive of that but Congress will make the decisions about how to fund any supplemental.” His remarks came during an emergency spending meeting to discuss the nation’s response to the deadly coronavirus. Azar asserted that the risk posed by the virus to Americans remains “very low,” however, “From a public health perspective, we technically are in a state of containment in the United States. … We have always been clear … that could change rapidly.” Azar also said that officials “fully expect we will see more cases here in the United States.”