Trump Administration Considers Expanding Travel Ban to More Countries: Report
The White House is reportedly considering expanding its travel ban to additional countries, the Associated Press reports. Sources said a document outlining the expansion was circulating the White House, but the countries that could be affected were censored. The move could reportedly be unveiled later this month. In President Trump’s first version of the administration’s travel ban, many individuals from majority-Muslim countries were blocked from entering the U.S.—including Iraq, Sudan, and Chad. The 2017 move was challenged in the Supreme Court, and an altered version of the ban was upheld in a 5-4 vote. The current travel ban includes restrictions on individuals traveling from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Venezuela and North Korea. The White House has not spoken publicly publicly on the matter.