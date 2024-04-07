Trump Campaign Says Palm Beach Fundraiser Pulled in $50 Million
BIG MONEY
Criminal defendant and federally indicted former President Donald Trump raised more than $50 million during a fundraiser Saturday evening in Palm Beach, Florida, a campaign aide told Politico. The hefty sum came just over a week after former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton helped President Joe Biden raise $26 million at a New York fundraiser, widening the cash rift between Biden and Trump’s campaigns. The Biden campaign had $192 million on hand last month, more than twice the amount in Trump’s coffers. Other attendees at the Saturday fundraiser include Melania Trump, who is set to host her own fundraiser for Trump with the Log Cabin Republicans later this month; Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.); North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgam; and Vivek Ramaswamy. During his private remarks, the former president reportedly emphasized the importance of extending tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans. Trump is set to host another large fundraiser on Wednesday in Atlanta, according to Politico.