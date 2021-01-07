Trump Legal Team Withdraws Remaining Georgia Lawsuits, Lies About Reaching Settlement With State
GEORGIA OFF MY MIND
The Trump campaign has dropped its four remaining lawsuits looking to overturn his loss in Georgia, The Daily Beast confirmed on Thursday. The move comes just hours after the Electoral College once and for all certified Joe Biden’s victory, as well as Trump spokesperson Dan Scavino’s statement from the president finally acknowledging that his presidency is over. In classic Trumpian fashion, his attorney in the Georgia case, Kurt Hilbert, falsely claimed the campaign had reached a settlement with the state to examine voter data. But that was quickly disputed by the lawyer for the state of Georgia, who wrote in a subsequent court filing: “Plaintiff Donald J. Trump voluntarily dismissed this litigation contending the dismissal is a result of settlement between the Parties. It is not. There is no ‘settlement.’”