Trump Doubles Down on Vaccines, Unfazed By MAGA Meltdown
‘VERY PROUD’
Trumpworld continues to melt down over the ex-president touting safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, but that hasn’t stopped Donald Trump from doubling down on his original remarks. Appearing on the right-wing YouTube channel Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) on Thursday night, Trump wholeheartedly expressed support for the COVID-19 vaccines, which he noted has “saved millions of lives.” “We're very proud of the vaccines,” he continued, while trying to thread the far-right needle. “But the mandates, they should not be—and they are trying to enforce these mandates, and it’s so bad for people and for our country.” The glowing endorsement of the vaccines has left plenty of far-right characters—from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pro-Trump radio host Wayne Allyn Root to everyday supporters—fuming.