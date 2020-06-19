Trump: Elderly Buffalo Protester ‘Had to Get Hurt’ by Cops
The elderly Buffalo peace activist shoved to the ground by cops during anti-racism protests is still in the hospital with a skull fracture, unable to walk. And here’s what the president of the United States had to say about him: “Too bad he had to get hurt.” In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, President Trump essentially said the fact that Martin Gugino has a brain injury and can’t walk is his own fault. “These police, they meant business,” he said of the night in question. “They were walking and he puts himself right there. And you could tell they knew him. They knew him. But he’s had a long history. Too bad he had to get hurt.” After the incident, Trump tweeted that Gugino might be antifa, but has now backed off that completely unsubstantiated claim. “That I don’t know,” he said. The officers who shoved Gugino have been charged with assault.