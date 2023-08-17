Trump Fumes at ‘Fox & Friends’ for Airing His ‘Worst Pictures’
BAD OPTICS
Donald Trump got himself all worked up at Fox & Friends on Thursday morning, complaining that they “purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me” and fail to broadcast flattering poll results. “Why doesn’t Fox and Friends show all of the Polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot. They just won’t do it!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Also, they purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big ‘orange’ one with my chin pulled way back. They think they are getting away with something, they’re not. Just like 2016 all over again…And then they want me to debate!” It’s not clear which image or polls the former president was referring to, though Thursday’s show opened with Fox News polling showing Trump maintaining a 37-point lead over his nearest GOP nomination rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, among Republican Primary voters. Brian Kilmeade went on to say that President Joe Biden “beats just about every Republican by one or two points within the margin or error.” “All of them,” Steve Doocy added.