Trump Goes After Fauci: ‘Not an Acceptable Answer’ to Say Schools Not Ready to Open
President Donald Trump took a shot at top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday, claiming it was not “acceptable” for Fauci to say schools were not yet ready to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. Asked by reporters what his thoughts were on the White House coronavirus task force member’s comments, Trump first said Fauci “wants to play all sides of the equation.”
“I was surprised by his answer, actually, because, you know, it is just to me not an acceptable answer, especially when it comes to schools,” the president continued. He went on to note that the virus is much more deadly for older individuals, adding that it’s “pretty amazing” how well students can handle the disease. Trump’s overt criticism of the highly respected public health expert comes after several Fox News hosts roundly attacked Fauci for urging caution in reopening the country.