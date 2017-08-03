Trump: I Won New Hampshire Because It’s a ‘Drug-Infested Den’

In a January phone call to Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, President Trump said he won the state of New Hampshire because it is a “drug-infested den,” according to newly released transcripts published by The Washington Post. In the call, Trump was referencing the state’s high opioid death rate and his need for Mexico to rein in drug cartels sending drugs across its border with the U.S. While Trump won the state in the Republican primary, he lost it to Hillary Clinton in the general election. In response, Gov. Chris Sununu released a statement: “The President is wrong. It’s disappointing his mischaracterization of this epidemic ignores the great things this state has to offer... We are already seeing positive signs of our efforts as overdoses and deaths are declining in key parts of the state. In spite of this crisis, New Hampshire remains the best place to live, work and raise a family.”
