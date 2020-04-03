Trump Lashes Out After CNN’s Acosta Asks Where Dr. Fauci Is
During Friday’s coronavirus briefing, CNN’s Jim Acosta asked President Trump a simple question: “Where is Dr. Fauci?” referring to Anthony Fauci, the epidemiologist who has become the public face of the nation’s response to the infectious disease. Trump responded: “I don’t know, but every time you ask that question—whenever he’s not here, you say, ‘Where is he? Is there a problem?’ No problem whatsoever. Sometimes I’ll ask him to come because that’s the first question you and a couple others from the fake news establishment ask: ‘Where’s Dr. Fauci?’”
Fauci has repeatedly made headlines throughout the coronavirus crisis for appearing to counter some of Trump’s claims. On the eve of Friday’s briefing, he told CNN he believed all 50 states should be under a stay-at-home order, even as Trump has reportedly resisted the idea of such a sweeping federal order.