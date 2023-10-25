CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Asked Why He Should ‘Give a Fuck’ About Abandoning Kurds in Syria, Book Claims

    JUST AWFUL

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Donald Trump attends the Trump Organization civil fraud trial, in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., October 24, 2023.

    Mike Segar/Reuters

    Donald Trump once asked why he should “give a fuck” about what happened to Kurds in Syria as he pushed to withdraw American troops from the region, according to a report. Adam Kinzinger, who served as a Republican representative from Illinois until earlier this year, revealed the shocking comment in a book set to be published next week, according to The Guardian. Kinzinger writes that he and others had gone to the Oval Office to support Trump’s one-time national security advisor John Bolton in his efforts to get the then president to focus on what could happen to the Kurds if they were abandoned to face aggression from Turkey on their own. “I left with two lasting impressions,” Kinzinger writes. “One was the despairing look on Bolton’s face as Trump kept struggling to focus. The other was when Trump said of the Kurds in Syria, ‘Why would I give a fuck?’”

