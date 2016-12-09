Trump Picks Gary Cohn, Goldman Sachs Exec, to Lead Economic Council

President-elect Donald Trump has selected Goldmach Sachs President and COO Gary Cohn to serve as director of the National Economic Council, the chief policy-advising arm of the White House. Cohn has been with Goldman Sachs since the 1990s. A registered Democrat, Cohn has long been a prolific political donor, but reportedly remains friendly with leaders of both parties—including Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of Trump who took on a prominent role in his presidential campaign. Cohn’s appointment would come seemingly in direct contradiction of Trump’s promises to “drain the swamp” of the usual power brokers—a line he frequently used when decrying rival Hillary Clinton’s status as a favored candidate among Wall Street bankers. A spokesman for the Trump transition team would not comment on a call with reporters Friday morning.
