Trump Rally to Counter White House Correspondents’ Dinner

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he will be holding a “BIG” rally in Pennsylvania next Saturday night, in a bid likely to provide counter-programming for the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Saturday also marks the 100th day of his presidency, and Trump is expected to tout his administration. The president announced in February that he would not be attending this year’s correspondents dinner, and White House staff followed suit, in a move that underscored the heightened tensions between the press and the new administration. Jeff Mason, a Reuters reporter and the president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, said journalists are looking forward to “celebrating the First Amendment” at the dinner on Saturday.
