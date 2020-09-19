Trump Rambles About ‘Good Genes’ and ‘Racehorse Theory’ at Minnesota Campaign Rally
GENETICIST IN CHIEF
President Trump told supporters at a campaign rally in Minnesota on Saturday that they’re genetically blessed. “You have good genes, you know that, right? You have good genes. A lot of it is about the genes, isn’t it, don't you believe? The racehorse theory. You think we’re so different? You have good genes in Minnesota.” The “racehorse theory” of genetics holds that some human beings are born genetically superior to others, and Trump has reportedly attributed his success to his genes. It’s unclear who in Trump’s worldview would be seen as having bad genes. A biographer of the president claimed in 2016 that the then-candidate believed he himself had first-class genes and that he subscribed to eugenicist ideas of genetics that those with superior genes should procreate.