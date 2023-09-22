Trump Refused to Wear a Mask Because It Ruined His Bronzer, Ex-Aide Says
‘VANITY’
It seems like Donald Trump will go to great lengths to keep his makeup in pristine condition. In an extract from her upcoming memoir Enough, obtained this week by The Guardian, ex-aide Cassidy Hutchinson claimed the president snapped during the pandemic when she told him his classic orange shade got all over the straps of his white face mask. “I slowly shook my head,” she wrote, recounting an episode from Trump’s 2020 visit to a Honeywell factory that produced masks. “The president pulled the mask off and asked why I thought he should not wear it. I pointed at the straps of the N95 I was holding. When he looked at the straps of his mask, he saw they were covered in bronzer.” According to Hutchinson’s account, Trump sharply responded, “Why did no one else tell me that” and swore “I’m not wearing this thing.” “The press would criticize him for not wearing a mask not knowing that the depth of his vanity had caused him to reject masks – and then millions of his fans followed suit,” Hutchinson wrote.