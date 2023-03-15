Clinton, Obama, Others ‘Kissed My Ass’ in Letters, Trump Says
*SHUDDERS*
Queen Elizabeth II. Oprah Winfrey. Hillary Clinton. These are just a few of the people who wrote letters to Donald Trump—and “every one of them kissed my ass,” the former president says. In an interview promoting his forthcoming book of compiled correspondence, Trump said all of the famous names included in the work—ranging from Kim Jong Un to Barack Obama to Michael Jackson—sucked up to him. “I knew them all, and every one of them kissed my ass, and now I only have half of them kissing my ass,” Trump told Breitbart about the people whose words will appear in Letters to Trump. He also promised readers who bought the book that they would see a “very fascinating life.” His eldest son, Don Jr., added: “It’s amazing how quickly their adoration of him changed when he ran for office as a Republican. Letters to Trump shows you exactly how they felt about him and how phony their newfound disdain truly is.”