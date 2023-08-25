Trump Supporters Mistook Ex-Atlanta Mayor for Fani Willis
‘LOCK HER UP!’
Do Trump supporters even know what Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis looks like? When former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms appeared at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, MAGA fans berated her and yelled “Lock her up!”—because they mistook her for Willis. “They thought I was Fani and started chanting at me as well, and just walking through the crowd, there was a lot of hatred out here,” Bottoms told CNN. “Imagine that. A lot of hatred and really bad energy out here, but, you know, this is—when you sign up for public service you don’t get to pick and choose your good days and your bad days.” She went on to say being “subjected to threats” is “part of the job” but added that it’s “a threat to our democracy in and of itself” when people “people don’t serve because they fear for their lives.” On Thursday, Donald Trump became the first former president to get a mugshot, which has now become infamous for his menacing glare. He called the photo a “terrible experience” that “I never thought I’d have to go through.”