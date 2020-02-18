Trump Threatens to Sue Mueller and Pushes for Stone Mistrial Over Some Mean Tweets
President Donald Trump went absolutely wild on Twitter on Tuesday morning. In the space of an hour, he threatened to sue Robert Mueller, and shared an argument that his convicted pal Roger Stone should get a new trial because one of the members of the jury allegedly sent some mean tweets about him. Trump wrote: “Everything having to do with this fraudulent [Mueller] investigation is badly tainted and, in my opinion, should be thrown out... The whole deal was a total SCAM. If I wasn’t President, I’d be suing everyone all over the place... BUT MAYBE I STILL WILL.” A few minutes earlier, he appeared to quote Fox News regular Judge Andrew Napolitano saying that some alleged anti-Trump tweets sent by the foreperson on Stone’s jury were grounds for a retrial. Trump wrote, in quote marks, that “tweets in which [the jury member was] so harshly negative about the President and the people who support him” mean it’s “pretty obvious” Stone should get a retrial. The judge handling the Stone trial—Amy Berman Jackson—has ordered both sides to take part in a phone hearing Tuesday to discuss the ongoing status of the case.