    Trump Using Camp David Getaways to Win Over GOP Lawmakers Amid Impeachment Inquiry: WaPo

    White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and other Trump administration officials have been using invitations to Camp David to drum up support among Republican lawmakers since the start of the impeachment inquiry, The Washington Post reports. The weekend getaways at what one attendee likened to an “adult playground” are said to include making s’mores, going on hikes, and shooting clay pigeons, among other things. So far, as part of Trump’s effort to woo Republicans amid the impeachment inquiry, he has either met with or reached out to 100 Republican lawmakers, while 50 of 53 Republican members of the Senate have attended a White House lunch, and more than 40 House Republicans have taken Mulvaney and Trump’s legislative affairs team up on invites to visit Camp David, according to the Post. “It’s an impressive effort to engage at the member level,” one GOP lawmaker told the newspaper. “My colleagues have been blown away by it. And by the way, notice Republicans are united on impeachment.” 

