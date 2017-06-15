Trump Visits Wounded Rep. Steve Scalise in Hospital

CHEAT SHEET
President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening visited House Whip Steve Scalise, who was critically injured in the gun attack on a congressional-league baseball practice earlier in the day. The president arrived at 8:45 p.m. ET for a surprise stop at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where Scalise and a U.S. Capitol Police officer, who was also wounded in the shooting, were being treated. The No. 3 House Republican earlier in the day underwent surgery for injuries to internal organs and “severe bleeding,” and received numerous blood transfusions after being hit by a rifle shot in the left hip in the attack near Washington, D.C. Trump may have been able to see only Scalise’s family, as Scalise remained in critical condition Wednesday evening and will require additional surgeries, the hospital said in a statement. Trump tweeted after the visit: “Just left hospital. Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the truly great people, is in very tough shape - but he is a real fighter. Pray for Steve!”