Trump Was Warned by His Own Lawyers About FBI Raid He Called ‘Shocking’: Report
BUT MY BOXES ...
Donald Trump was repeatedly warned by his own lawyers early last year that the FBI could search his Mar-a-Lago residence for classified documents if he didn’t comply with a subpoena, but he refused and said, “I don’t want anybody looking through my boxes,” according to a new report by ABC News. In May of last year—months before the August raid—the former president was reportedly told in no uncertain terms that the FBI would show up if Trump didn’t hand over all documents, according to audio notes saved by former Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran and obtained by ABC. During an intervention of sorts with Corcoran and another lawyer, Trump is said to have shrugged off their warnings and rambled about the “great things” he’d done. When advised again to comply with the subpoena, he reportedly said, “Wouldn’t it be better if we just told them we don’t have anything here?” Corcoran was ultimately told Trump would “go ballistic” over complying with the subpoena and that he “was going to deny” there were any classified documents at the property. When the FBI finally did show up, Trump took to social media to call it a “shocking BREAK-IN.”