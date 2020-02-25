Trump’s Delhi Visit Overshadowed After Seven People Killed in Mass Violence
President Donald Trump’s arrival in Delhi has been overshadowed by a mass outbreak of violence that has left seven people dead and at least 150 others injured, according to BBC News. Trump is due to hold talks Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Indian capital, but deadly clashes have erupted between supporters and opponents of a controversial new citizenship law. Police confirmed they used tear gas as protesters threw stones and set vehicles on fire. One officer was killed and 48 others were said to be injured. People in India have been protesting a new citizenship law for months. It gives citizenship to asylum seekers from three neighboring countries, but not if they are Muslim. The violence reportedly broke out in Muslim majority areas of the city. Trump hasn’t commented on the violence, but CNN reported that U.S. officials have previously suggested he would raise the citizenship law with Modi during the trip.