    Trump Lawyers ‘in Discussions’ With Jan. 6 Panel for Testimony Under Oath, Cheney Says

    Asta Hemenway

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Tuesday that the House Select committee investigating the Capitol riot is not at the “mercy of Donald Trump.” In fact, Trump’s attorneys are “in discussions” with the committee for Trump to testify under oath, she said, adding that the former president “has an obligation to comply” with a subpoena for documents by Friday and a subpoena for testimony by Nov. 14. “It’ll be done under oath. It’ll be done, potentially, over multiple days,” Cheney said at an event in Cleveland, Ohio, on political violence.

