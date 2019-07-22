Read it at Axios
Trump National Doral, President Trump’s struggling golf resort in Miami, has reportedly been shortlisted as a potential location to host the G-7 summit when it comes to the U.S. next year. Axios reports the Trump property is among the final few possible locations under consideration. It will be the first G-7 summit—an annual meeting of the leaders of the world’s most powerful economies—to be hosted in the U.S. since 2012, when Barack Obama invited leaders to Camp David. Earlier this year, the Washington Post reported that Trump’s Doral resort was in “steep decline” and that, in two years, the resort’s net operating income had fallen by 69 percent.