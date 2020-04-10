CHEAT SHEET
    Trump’s New Biden Attack Ad Suggests Former U.S. Governor Is Chinese

    WHOOPS

    Blake Montgomery

    YouTube

    President Trump’s latest ad attacking Joe Biden features the former vice president meeting with Chinese officials, ostensibly to show undue favor toward the Asian superpower. Included in the sequence, however, is a 2013 clip of Biden meeting with Gary Locke, the Asian American former governor of Washington who served as both U.S. ambassador to China and commerce secretary under Barack Obama. Trump has already come under fire in recent weeks for insisting on calling the new coronavirus a “Chinese virus,” despite urging from the W.H.O. and public health officials to the contrary.