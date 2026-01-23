Trump’s Psychologist Niece Says Uncle Is ‘Losing Control’

Donald Trump’s estranged niece Mary has claimed her uncle is humiliating himself “on an almost daily basis” as his signs of apparent cognitive decline increase.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week, Trump, 79, called Greenland “Iceland” several times, shared private messages from world leaders on Truth Social and conducted rambling speeches. On Thursday, the president was spotted with the worst bruising on his problematic right hand yet.

Mary, a clinical psychologist, said that her uncle’s worst fear is being seen as a “loser,” but noted that his recent behavior suggests his fears may be coming true.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on board Air Force One while flying in between Ireland and Washington as he returns from the World Economic Forum on January 22, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The 60-year-old said Trump’s increasing psychological, cognitive and physical decline, mixed with his “incompetence,” created a “perfect storm.”

“The sense that he is losing control—over himself and the narrative—and the desperation that goes along with that, it was perhaps inevitable that humiliation has come to stalk him at every turn,“ Mary wrote on her Substack on Thursday.

She added, “He humiliates himself on an almost daily basis and often in the most public ways imaginable. It feels like a bit of cosmic poetic justice.”

While in Davos, Trump backed down on his claims to seize Greenland despite backlash from NATO. Adding to the embarrassment, western European leaders skipped the signing ceremony for his “Board of Peace” initiative at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday.

Mary Trump at The Cambridge Union on May 25, 2025. Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge U

Mary said her uncle’s erratic speeches in Switzerland had “underscored the degree to which he is psychologically, emotionally, and cognitively unfit to lead the most powerful country on the planet.”

The Daily Beast has extensively covered Trump’s health concerns in recent months. As well as swollen ankles, the president has had a persistent bruise on his right hand, which was covered by bandages during December.

While the White House has previously blamed the bruising on handshaking and aspirin, Trump admitted to self-medicating on a higher dose of aspirin than his doctor recommends. A by-product of the anti-inflammatory drug use is being more prone to bruising.

Bruising was visible on Trump's left hand. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Mary appeared on Erin Burnett OutFront on Thursday, telling Erin Burnett that the president’s mental fitness seems to be “rapidly getting worse.”

“I think that Donald has had undiagnosed, untreated psychiatric disorders for many, many years, predating his first administration,” she said on CNN.

“But given his advancing age, clearly there seem to be some indications that he has some cognitive issues. Hence all of the cognitive tests he‘s taking. And the MRI’s we‘ve heard about.”

“Just his behavior, the way he speaks, his inability to reign himself in, his inability to stay on topic. And often times it seems that he‘s not exactly aware of where he is or the audience he‘s speaking to,” she added.

“The fact of the matter is he‘s a lame duck president, and he is causing untold harm to this country. And I think at this point, we need to start focusing on our attention on the people who are allowing that to happen, the enablers.”

President Donald Trump arrives for a bilateral meeting with Switzerland's President on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 21, 2026. LAURENT GILLIERON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement to the Daily Beast, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said “Mary Trump is a stone-old loser who doesn’t have a clue about anything.” The Beast did not receive a response when asked if Cheung meant, “stone-cold.”