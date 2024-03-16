Tucker Carlson Reportedly Falls for Kate Middleton Photo Prank

Despite a massive red flag, Tucker Carlson was hoaxed into interviewing a British YouTuber posing as the person who botched the editing of Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day photo. Deadline reports that Archie Manners of the prank duo Josh & Archie falsely claimed he had been Prince William and Kate’s digital content creator until he was fired for screwing up an assignment: altering the picture to remove a Christmas tree and cover up that it was taken months ago. The former Fox News host was given a letter that supposedly proved that Manners really was on the royal payroll—but it contained a ludicrous clause, which apparently didn’t ring any alarm bells, that said the palace could amputate a limb if he flunked out of the job. Josh & Archie said they revealed the hoax after the interview because they did not want to spread more disinformation about Kate, who has been the subject of conspiracy theories since dropping out of sign amid a medical crisis. Deadline said Carlson did not respond to requests for comment.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10