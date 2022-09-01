Instead of Sheep, You’ll be Counting the Amount of Money You Saved With This Labor Day Bed Sale
Sweet Dreams
This Labor Day, Tuft & Needle is slashing prices on bed frames, headboards, bedding, and mattresses — including the Mint, its best-selling mattress. All Tuft & Needle mattresses have a 10-year warranty and a 100-night sleep trial. In the highly unlikely scenario you don’t love your new bed, you can return for free.
Tired of your partner waking you up in the middle of the night (or vice versa)? This mattress was designed with two sleepers in mind. The edges of the bed have reinforced support, making it easier to get in and out of bed without disturbing your partner. Plus, the breathable construction of the mattress’ foam provides body contouring support and wicks away heat for a deep, cool, and restful sleep.
Mint Mattress (Queen)
Up to $600 off!
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Experience the best of both worlds with this hybrid mattress. It has five layers of foam and springs for softness and support with a lively bounce. The quilted pillow-top cover is designed to prevent body indentations and squeaky springs.
Hybrid Mattress (Queen)
20% off the original price
Free Shipping | Free Returns
This cozy hemp bed sheet set is durable, lightweight, and breathable. It comes in four bold colors and gets softer with every wash.
Hemp Sheet Set (Queen)
15% off the original price
Free Shipping
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.