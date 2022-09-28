Tulsa County DA Stabbed by Daughter ‘Multiple Times’: Cops
ALL IN THE FAMILY
An Oklahoma official was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after allegedly being stabbed “more than once” by an adult family member, authorities said. Several hours later, Tulsa Police announced they’d taken District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler’s daughter, Jennifer Kunzweiler, into custody in connection with the incident. In a statement issued before his daughter’s arrest, Kunzweiler’s office confirmed that he “was awake and talking on the way to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.” It also asked for “prayers and concerns as [his family] go through this struggle.” Both KOTV-DT and FOX23 reported that Kunzweiler and his daughter were both stabbed during the altercation, though it was not immediately clear in what order. His daughter is also expected to recover, according to KOTV-DT. Police sources told KTUL that the situation “escalated” due to the suspect’s “mental condition.” The chief of the Tulsa Police Department tweeted that the Tulsa police had jurisdiction “and will work this case like all other cases.”