    Tulsa Newspaper: ‘We Can’t Welcome’ Trump’s Rally

    WRONG TIME & PLACE

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Doug Mills/Getty

    The daily newspaper in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is criticizing President Trump for his plans to hold a rally in the city later this week. “We don’t know why he chose Tulsa, but we can’t see any way that his visit will be good for the city,” the Tulsa World wrote in an editorial. The paper noted that not only will the rally potentially spread coronavirus, Trump’s presence in Tulsa could inflame racial tensions. “When the president of the United States visits your city, it should be exciting. We think a Trump visit will be, but for a lot of the wrong reasons, and we can’t welcome it,” the editorial said.

    Read it at Tulsa World