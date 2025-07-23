In a Fox News segment, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard accused former President Barack Obama of the very thing she has recently come under fire for.

Gabbard has continued on her warpath against Obama as the Trump administration faces attacks from all sides after failing to release classified files related to Jeffrey Epstein. On a Fox News segment with Lara Trump, Gabbard, 44, accused Obama of using “the art of deflection,” an art in which her detractors say she is well-versed.

Tulsi Gabbard murders irony by accusing Obama of "the art of deflection"

On Friday, July 18, Gabbard claimed the Department of National Intelligence had uncovered a “treasonous” plot by the Obama administration to undermine President Donald Trump’s election in 2016 by stoking claims about Russian interference (though said claims have proven to be valid).

Even purported MAGA fans accused Gabbard of using political theater to distract the public from accusations of a massive Epstein cover-up to protect Trump, who has been accused of being on the Epstein client list by former “First Buddy” Elon Musk. Even Fox News contributor Andrew McCarthy skewered Gabbard for creating a “misleading” attack.

Gabbard seems to be attempting to throw a bone to justice-hungry voters by releasing declassified intelligence reports—just not the right ones.

In a rare statement, Obama’s office called Gabbard’s targeted attacks “ridiculous” and “bizarre,” alleging she was making “a weak attempt at distraction” from the Epstein blowback.

Even more bizarrely, Gabbard’s best response to Obama’s statement was to accuse him of the very same thing. “She’s inventing new psychological phenomena as we speak,” one X user wrote. Another commenter pointed out the irony that Gabbard was being interviewed on Fox by Trump’s daughter-in-law.