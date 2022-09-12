CHEAT SHEET
Twitter Investors Approve Musk Sale, as He Tries to Bail
“We want your money,” Twitter shareholders signaled on Monday, as a majority of them reportedly approved Elon Musk’s $44 billion offer to buy out the company. Musk has backpedaled on the deal since it was signed last spring, blaming the company’s alleged lack of transparency about the number of bots and fake accounts on the platform—an argument that a Twitter whistleblower bolstered last month in a separate complaint. The social media platform has flatly disputed those claims, and argued that Musk is bound to the terms of the deal even if he is now having second thoughts. Twitter’s stock is currently trading more than 20 percent below the billionaire’s offer price.