CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Two Americans Die Fighting in Eastern Ukraine, U.S. State Department Says
REST EASY
Read it at NBC News
Two American citizens believed to have been fighting for Ukraine in the Russian invasion of the country died in its eastern region, the U.S. State Department said Friday. “We can confirm the recent deaths of two U.S. citizens in the Donbas region of Ukraine. We are in touch with the families and providing all possible consular assistance,” a department spokesperson said. Out of respect for their families, the department did not release names or any further details. As of Saturday, the federal government has confirmed at least three other American deaths on Ukrainian soil, two of whom were fighting for the country, NBC News reports.