Two Boys Who Slept by Their Christmas Tree Killed in Horrific House Fire

Read it at The Detroit News
A Detroit mother lost two of her sons in a house fire on Christmas morning when the boys, aged 6 and 7, “fell asleep by the tree because they were so excited about getting up” for their presents. Demika Pinson said her sons De’Lon Wheeler and Damarion Wheeler died and that her other three children were hospitalized after the fire ravaged their two-story home around 9 a.m. “It’s unbelievable this is something to wake up to on Christmas,” Pinson told The Detroit News after she was released from the hospital. “It’s just tragic.” Fire officials said the blaze appeared to be accidental.