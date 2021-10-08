CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Gunman Opens Fire Inside Senior Living Facility, Killing Two
TRAGIC
Read it at WBAL
Two people were killed at a senior living facility in Capitol Heights, Maryland, on Friday by a gunman who was allegedly unhappy with how residents were being treated, a staffer told WRC. The shooting took place at the Gateway Village facility, with a staffer named Donald saying the shooter knew what he had done was wrong. “I saw him, the shooter lying in the hallway, with his arms stretched out and the weapon was like 6 feet in front of him,” Donald said. “He told me to let the police know that he is no threat, he’s ready, he’s waiting for them. What he had done, he knew he was going away, he told me that.” Police arrived and arrested the gunman, who has not been identified, and are investigating Donald’s claims.