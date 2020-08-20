Facebook Security Staffers Took Part in Conspiracy to Obtain Concealed Weapons Licenses: Prosecutors
SCHEME
Two Facebook security workers allegedly tried to obtain licenses to carry concealed weapons in a scheme to protect the social networking firm’s leadership team, according to an indictment filed last week by the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office. Jack Stromgren, the head of protective services at Facebook, and Rachael Paskvan, a manager of global protective services, were not charged but were mentioned in the indictment. They allegedly used falsified paperwork to obtain permits while they were employed by AS Solutions, a security services firm that worked with Facebook until 2018. According to the indictment, the permits scheme began in 2018 and was involved in a $90,000 election bribery scandal tied to Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith. The District Attorney’s office said that more charges are forthcoming as the investigation is ongoing. Facebook declined to comment to Business Insider.