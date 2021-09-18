Two of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Children Catch COVID
GET WELL SOON
California Governor Gavin Newsom and his family will be following quarantine protocols after two of the four Newsom children tested positive for COVID on Thursday, according to a statement from his office. Gov. Newsom, who overwhelmingly won the recall effort in his state earlier this week, has tested negative, as has his wife.
“The Governor, the First Partner and their two other children have since tested negative,” said Erin Mellon, spokesperson for the governor’s office. “The family is following all COVID protocols.”
NBC News reports the Newsom team has not specified which of his four children contracted the virus. All four kids are under 12, meaning they are not yet eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. Gov. Newsom received the Johnson & Johnson jab in April.