Two More Tennessee Titans Test Positive for COVID-19
OUTBREAK
After two consecutive days of the Tennessee Titans football team testing negative for COVID-19, two players reportedly tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, according to ESPN. A total of 22 Titans players and staffers have contracted the coronavirus, with 11 players being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this season. Their scheduled game on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills is now uncertain. The NFL and NFLPA are reportedly investigating whether the Titans violated COVID-19 protocols. The franchise reportedly has continued daily testing since Sept. 29, when the NFL told the team to close their facility. A third player for the New England Patriots has also reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the team to cancel practice.