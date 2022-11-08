Tyson Foods Heir Says He's ‘Embarrassed’ By His Disastrous Drunken Escapades
‘A SERIOUS MISTAKE’
John Tyson, the 32-year-old heir to the Tyson Foods conglomerate, apologized in a company-wide email for a wild drunken night on the weekend during which he allegedly broke into a stranger’s home, thinking it was his own. “I am embarrassed for personal conduct that is inconsistent with my personal values,” Tyson, the company’s chief financial officer, wrote. Police in Arkansas say Tyson broke into a woman’s home around 2 a.m. Sunday and passed out in her bed. When the homeowner returned to find a stranger in her room, she called 911 and Tyson was arrested on charges of public intoxication and criminal trespassing. He bailed out and has a court date scheduled for Dec. 1. “I made a serious mistake,” Tyson added in his memo, “and this has caused me to reflect deeply on the impact my actions can have on others.”