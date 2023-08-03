UFC Fighter Says He Was Robbed at Gunpoint in California
HAND IT OVER
UFC fighter Song Yadong said he was held at gunpoint for the first time in his life earlier this week, when he was robbed by four men outside of a gas station in California. The Chinese bantamweight said he was driving with a friend from San Francisco to Sacramento late at night when they stopped to get a water. The would-be robbers were already waiting outside the gas station to strike, Yadong said. “They’re not following us,” he said. “They’re waiting for the victim.” His friend was pistol-whipped when he got out of the car, Yadong said. “The man told him to hand over his money, his wallet, his necklace and hit him with the handle of his gun,” Yadong said. Despite his martial arts acumen, Yadong advised listeners to always give a thief what they want. “So whether the robber has a knife or a gun, give him the money right away,” he said. “If he gets mad and shoots you, you’re screwed.”