U.K. Prime Minister Fined for Not Buckling Up in Social Media Video
SAFETY FIRST
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces a fine after cops caught wind of a social media video the leader posted in which he failed to buckle up for a car ride. “You will be aware that a video has been circulating on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire,” Lancashire Police said in a statement, according to Bloomberg. “After looking into this matter, we have today issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty.” This marks the second time in less than a year that Sunak, who apologized for not fastening his seatbelt, has been given a police fine—the first being when he violated COVID-19 rules at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s June 2020 birthday. “The prime minister fully accepts this was a mistake,” his office said in a statement after the police handed over a penalty. “He will of course comply with the fixed penalty.” Fines for not following seat belt rules are usually about $250, according to Bloomberg.