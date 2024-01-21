CHEAT SHEET
U.K. Soccer Club Returns Donation From Andrew Tate’s Brother
FC United of Wrexham has apologized for accepting a £5,000 ($6,350) donation from the brother of Andrew Tate, the influencer currently facing rape and human trafficking charges in Romania. The amateur U.K. soccer club’s initial acceptance of Tristan Tate's donation “resulted in our sponsor pulling out of the club, many organisations locally condemning the club and people calling for the club to send the money back,” a club spokesperson was quoted saying by the BBC. The club has since refunded the money. The brothers are facing trial in Romania, where they are accused of forming a criminal ring to sexually exploit women across multiple countries.