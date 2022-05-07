Ukraine Says It Sank Another Russian Ship Near Snake Island
‘BOTTOM OF THE SEA’
The Ukrainian military announced Saturday that it has brought down yet another Russian ship trolling the Black Sea near Snake Island. The Defense Ministry of Ukraine tweeted a video of a ship that it identified as a Russian Serna craft, a type of boat used to transport troops for amphibious landings, Radio Free Europe reports. According to the military, a Bayraktar drone was used to sink the warship. “The traditional parade of the Russian Black Sea fleet on May 9 this year will be held near Snake Island—at the bottom of the sea,” the Defense Ministry said. A Russian antiaircraft system en route to Snake Island was also allegedly destroyed by the Bayraktar drone strike. Russia has yet to comment on the incident and outside sources have yet to independently verify the sinking.