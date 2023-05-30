Ukrainian Influencer Blamed for Russian Attack on Hospital Treating Wounded Soldiers
OVERSHARING
A Ukrainian influencer who appealed on social media for donations of food and clothing to help wounded soldiers in a local hospital has been blamed for a lethal Russian attack shortly afterwards directly targeting the building. Anna Alkhim, a blogger from the eastern city of Dnipro who has more than 600,000 followers on Instagram, many of them in Russia, issued the appeal for two hospital clinics last Thursday. The following morning the buildings were hit by Russian missiles, killing at least four people in what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky branded “a crime against humanity.” The Daily Mail reports that local media blamed Alkhim for giving away the location of the clinics. Alkhim deleted her original post but put up a defiant video defending herself, saying that half of Dnipro knew where the hospitals were. “I have volunteered and supported Ukraine from the first days of the war,” she said. “But you don’t give a fuck about it, because you need to post me on your stupid channels.”