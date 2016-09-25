UN Security Council to Meet on Syria Crisis

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
The United Nations Security Council is convening on Sunday over the crisis in Syria, as a recently-brokered ceasefire deal has fallen apart there in recent days. A source told CNN the meeting was requested by the U.S., Great Britain and France as Syria’s government tries to retake rebel-controlled parts of Aleppo using ground troops and air power. In a statement late Saturday night, the governments of the U.S., France, Germany, Britain and Italy called the bloodshed “unacceptable” and called on Russia to prove it was “willing and able to take extraordinary steps to salvage diplomatic efforts to restore a cessation of hostilities.”