United Airlines Suspends Pilot Who Called Hamas Attackers ‘Brave People’

Read it at The New York Post
United Airlines has suspended one of its pilots, Ibrahim Mossallam, after he took to social media to praise Hamas after the group’s surprise assault on Israel, the New York Post reported. “This is a resistance by a brave people who have endured decades of occupation, oppression, humiliation, apartheid, and straight up murder,” he wrote to Facebook on Oct. 7, per the Post. “This was not an unprovoked attack, but a response to this past years attacks by the Zionist regime.” United Airlines confirmed to the Post that it suspended Mossallam with pay as it looked into the matter.