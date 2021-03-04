United Nations Says 38 Killed in ‘Bloodiest Day’ of Myanmar Anti-Coup Protests

At least 38 anti-coup protesters were killed in Myanmar on Wednesday—the worst single-day death toll since the military seized control of the country last month. Security forces have used increasingly ruthless tactics to crush protests that are calling for an immediate end to military rule and the release of the country’s elected leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi, who were overthrown and arrested at the start of the coup on Feb. 1. The violence took a sharp turn for the worse Wednesday, according to the United Nations special representative for the country. Christine Schraner Burgener said: “Today was the bloodiest day since the coup happened... Only today, 38 people died.” That number is more than double the previous one-day record from Sunday, when 18 people were killed. According to The New York Times, the United States, which is leading the United Nations Security Council this month, has scheduled a meeting for Friday to figure out an urgent response to the deteriorating crisis.
